An extreme wind forecast is in effect today for the Cariboo Fire Zone.

Madison Dahl, Fire Information Officer, said they can expect to see southeast winds gusting 60 to 70 kilometres per hour potentially reaching up to 80 kilometres.

“With the increased winds residents and commuters should expect to see increased smoke and fire activity coming from existing wildfires. Initial Attack crews remain on standby ready to action any new starts.”

Dahl noted that although Category 1 campfires remain permissible in parts of the Cariboo Fire Centre, the public is reminded to make responsible decisions regarding these campfires while these winds persist.

A category 1 campfire is only 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.