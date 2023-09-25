Williams Lake Councillor Michael Moses has been elected as one of the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Directors at Large.

The announcement of his election was made during last week’s UBCM convention, along with four other Directors at Large, and other positions.

“It’s a real honour to get to represent our City, our region, our Council, and another organization where I get to bring forward the needs and aspirations of everyone that I’m really proud to get to represent.” says Moses.

Moses added that it’s a great opportunity to have multiple voices advocate for politics, policies, and change to be in the favour of towns of our size.

Lastly, he thanks the Mayor and Council for the support they’ve given to have the opportunity to run in these elections, and to represent the City and region.

Moses will not only be a Directors at Large for UBCM, but also has the same role with the North Central Local Government Association, and is a committee member with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.