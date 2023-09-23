The Cariboo Fire Centre is continuing it’s suppression efforts against the Hell Raving Creek wildfire.

Today (September 23rd), BC Wildfire Service have around 45 personnel on site, along with five helicopters, heavy equipment, and structure protection specialists evaluating the assets that are in proximity assessing the need for structure protection.

“Aerial support continues with suppression efforts helping to cool the wildfire, and allowing crews to reinforce those control lines.” says Fire Information Officer, Madison Dahl.

“Ground crews are providing direct attack suppression efforts along the northwest flank of the fire in the valley.”

Dahl added that mop up and patrols are also being conducted along the guards that have been established.

The Hell Raving Creek wildfire continues to sit at 16,668 hectares in size.

The Category 1 campfire ban has been partially rescinded for areas including the Quesnel Forest District, 100 Mile House Forest District, and Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District on the east side of the high water mark of Fraser River.

Category 1 campfires are fires no larger than half a metre wide and half a metre high, and there are a number of precautions to take such as having access to a shovel, eight or more litres of water, and having a fuel break around the fire.

More information on the current wildfires can be found on BC Wildfire Service’s website here.