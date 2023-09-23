Subscribe to Local News

Cariboo Reginal District changes multiple evacuation orders to alerts

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Pat Matthews MyCaribooNow.com staff

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre have rescinded two Evacuation orders to alerts.

Photo – Cariboo Regional District

First is the Hell Raving Creek area southwest of Tatla Lake, which was issued back on September 15th, which affected 28 parcels and 4,780 hectares.

In a release, the CRD said that residents are able to return to the area effective immediately.

Twist Creek area, west of Williams Lake is the second order downgrade, issued on September 11th, that affected 17 parcels and 2,339 hectares south of Tatla Lake.

The CRD has also stated that residents are able to return to the area effective immediately.

For more information on alerts and orders, you can visit the Cariboo Regional District’s website here.

Photo – Cariboo Regional District
