The Quesnel Fire Department was called out to a structure fire west of the City.

At around 12:15 last night, Four pieces of apparatus and 12 firefighters were on scene, where the fire was near a residential home.

“It turned out to be a shed and some fence along the residential home that was fully involved.” says Fire Chief, Ron Richert.

“Crews quickly knocked the fire down and were able to contain it to the shed and the fence area.”

Richert added that there were no injuries, and no other exposures were affected by the fire.

It’s currently unknown how the fire was started, as he says it’s still under investigation.