Williams Lake’s Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be hosting it’s 8th annual Harvest Nutrition Fun Run tomorrow (September 24th).

In a release from the City, anyone is invited to walk, run, ride or use other forms of active transportation for the five kilometre route.

The goal of the event is to encourage residents to be active and healthy year round.

The event will also have the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society on site to help encourage the run to be a zero waste event, as well as sharing conservation tips and composting information.

Everyone is encouraged to join at 11:00am to enjoy the fall weather and celebrate active living.