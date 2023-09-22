Five proposals from the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have been accepted by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

In a release from the CRD, their resolutions will now be part of the UBCM’s work to advocate for changes in provincial law and programs to better help residents in BC.

The resolutions include:

Empower property owners to make exclusion applications to the Agricultural Land Commission directly rather than through local governments

Provide additional funding and support for the reconciliation efforts of local governments

Require provincial approving officers to notify rural residents of subdivision applications in their area

End the use of the Canadian Black Book as the basis for setting PST on used vehicles based instead of actual sales prices

Include local governments in the planning process for broadband/internet improvements

CRD Chair, Margo Wagner stated in the release that “By working together, we will achieve results that will benefit both the Cariboo region and the rest of the Province.”

She adds that she’s pleased that all the resolutions brought forward were accepted by the delegates.