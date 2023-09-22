After 7 days on the road covering over 850 kilometres, the 22nd annual Cops for Cancer Tour De North is now complete.

11 riders from law enforcement and emergency services personnel started cycling from Prince George on September 15th finishing the ride yesterday (September 21) when they rode into Prince Rupert.

The annual event raised $150,000 that will go the Canadian Cancer Society towards life saving childhood cancer research and a national support system for children affected by cancer and their families.

“CCS is the largest national charitable funder of of childhood cancer research in Canada and an advocate for better support for families. None of the work we do would be possible without the Cops for Cancer program.” Ninon Daubigeon, Senior Manager, Cops for Cancer, stated in a release, “We are extremely grateful to our first responder partners across the province, and the contributions of our generous sponsors and donors.”

- Advertisement -

Representing the Cariboo on this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour De North team was Williams Lake RCMP Corporal Fraser Bjornson , Anna Zintl 100 Mile House Interior Health, and Jamie MacPherson 100 Mile House BC Emergency Health Services.

Participants made tour stops at events along the way to engage communities and schools en route to raising funds to save and improve the lives of children diagnosed with cancer, both locally and across the country.

Over the past two decades, Cops for Cancer Tour de North has brought in over $3.5 million.