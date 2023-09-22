Fall is just around the corner, which calls for a bit more preparation if you’re looking to go out.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue is already seeing an increase in callouts in September, and are looking to reduce those numbers come fall.

One way to help with that is reminding those to be prepared with the essentials.

“Especially as we come into fall weather, as soon as that sun sets, our temperatures drop dramatically,” says Debra Bortolussi, Member and Public Relations Coordinator.

- Advertisement -

“So being prepared with extra layers for all kinds of weather changes is all apart of making sure you take those essentials.”

An example Bortolussi gave was the multiple callouts they receive revolving around slipping and sliding on trails, due to improper footwear.

She says that around this time of year, there’s an increase in wildlife and the sun is going down sooner, so it’s important to take the extra time to travel safely.

One way to help with travel is by making sure you use the vehicles headlights, high beams, and anything else to stay safe.