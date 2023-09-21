BC Transit has made some changes in a couple of Cariboo communities on how riders get around town.

Four new Light Duty Spirit of Freedom buses in Quesnel and three in Williams Lake are now operating to help provide continuous transit service.

Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor with BC Transit Jamie Weiss said these new buses are replacements for the ones that are reaching the end of their service lives.

“These 26 foot Light Duty buses are here to improve reliability and just make it easier for people to get where they want to go comfortably. They can carry up to 21 seated passengers, they have modern vinyl seating and better lighting, and can provide flexibility for up to two mobility aids, such as wheelchairs. These are just better buses for our customers in Quesnel and Williams Lake.”

The cost for the three new buses in Williams Lake was just over $677,856 and just over $903,808 for the four in Quesnel.

“And it’s all cost shared for funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program,” Weiss said, “where costs for the buses are shared between the government, the province and our local government partners as well. So this is a joint initiative just to really improve the reliability of BC Transit’s fleet.”

Each bus is equipped with a white LED sign that clearly shows the bus number, route, name and destination.