Charges laid in connection with assault in Williams Lake

By George Henderson
(Zachary Barrowcliff-MyCaribooNow-staff)

A suspect arrested following an assault in Williams Lake this week has now been charged.

55-year old Larry Christopher Jeff is facing one count of aggravated assault and is due back in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report on Monday (Sept 18) afternoon at 2-22 p.m. of a person attacking someone in the downtown core with an edged weapon.

Police say they were told that the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle before police arrived.

However, the victim was able to identify the suspect and he was located and taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

