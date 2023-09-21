Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) announced five leaders to serve on their marketing committee.

In a release, the leaders will be providing strategic advice on the priorities and direction of marketing in the region to the CCCTA Board and senior marketing staff.

CEO, Amy Thacker said that “our strength in the CCCT is the great diversity of our offering for visitors and these committee members bring an incredible blend of tourism and business experience spanning the region,”

The new marketing members include:

Lisa Willis-Cuthbert – King Pacific Lodge

Donn Irwin – Retreat Wilderness Inn

Stewart Cawood – Barkerville Historic Town & Park

Irene Meili – Fawn Lake Resort

Johannes Bodendorfer – Lillooet & District Chamber of Commerce

The release added that tourism operators will get the chance to meet the members at their annual Tourism Summit and Annual General Meeting November 15th to 17th in Williams Lake.

More information on the new marketing members can be found on the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association website here.