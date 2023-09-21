Police are seeking the public’s help in relation to an arson investigation.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says it is in relation to a fire south of Quesnel early Monday (Sept 16) morning at around 2 o’clock.

“The Quesnel RCMP along with the Quesnel Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2000 block of Feldspar Road. The investigation determined that the fire appeared to have been set deliberately.”

Kronebusch says a vehicle was seen in the area shortly before the fire was reported.

- Advertisement -

“We are asking that anyone who has video surveillance in the area or may have been in the area around the time of the fire, to please contact the Quesnel RCMP.”

The detachment number is 250-992-9211.

The fire caused significant damage to the home and there was someone home at the time.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.