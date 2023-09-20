Williams Lake and Quesnel was shy of a few degrees for reaching a low maximum record yesterday.

While temperatures were significantly colder than normal, Williams Lake was the closest to hitting the lowest maximum temperature.

Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau said “We saw Williams Lake reach a high of 9.3 degrees yesterday, the record is 7.2 degrees in 1968 for the lowest maximum temperature.”

“Quesnel was 12.2 degrees yesterday, 8.6 in 2010 is the record for lowest maximum.”

Charbonneau added that 100 Mile House reached 11.3, however the lowest is 7 from 1988.

She said that the normal for this time of year for areas such as Williams Lake is typically around 19 degrees.

Temperatures throughout the week will continue to go up back into the double digits, however some may want to prepare their hoodies and sweaters.

Charbonneau noted that since we’re now in the second half of September, we can expect to see overnight temperatures at 4 degrees for the week, which could lead into the mornings.