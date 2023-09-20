The Hell Raving Creek wildfire southwest of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin has grown.

Fire Information Officer Talia Mckay said it’s estimated to be 16,668 hectares in size and the status is currently out of control

“Structure Protection Specialists and crews are on site continuing to establish and implement structure protection in the area. Due to the cooler temperatures and light precipitation that has been received fire behaviour has decreased allowing direct response where safe and accessible for crews.”

Mckay said additional resources arrived on site yesterday and are providing direct suppression efforts on the northwest flank with heavy equipment continuing to establish a guard on the southeast towards Fox Lake.

As well there is aerial support on site actioning the northeast as conditions and visibility allow.