Update:

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed that Patrick Kelly was found safe and sound last night (September 21st).

Original:

Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 35 year old Patrick Kelly.

In a release, police said that Kelly has not been seen in six weeks, and was reported missing on Monday, September 18th, after the family made attempts in trying to locate him.

Patrick Kelly is described as:

Caucasian male

Fair complexion

5 foot 10

154 lbs

Slim build

Blonde hair brush cut style

Blue eyes

If you have any information about Kelly, or where he may be, you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.