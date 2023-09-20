Subscribe to Local News

Update: Williams Lake RCMP have found 35 year old Patrick Kelly
News

Update: Williams Lake RCMP have found 35 year old Patrick Kelly

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - RCMP

Update:

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed that Patrick Kelly was found safe and sound last night (September 21st).

Original:

Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 35 year old Patrick Kelly.

In a release, police said that Kelly has not been seen in six weeks, and was reported missing on Monday, September 18th, after the family made attempts in trying to locate him.

Patrick Kelly is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Fair complexion
  • 5 foot 10
  • 154 lbs
  • Slim build
  • Blonde hair brush cut style
  • Blue eyes

If you have any information about Kelly, or where he may be, you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

