Central Cariboo Search and Rescue released their summer callout numbers, which saw an increase.

There were a total of 52 auto extraction, and 14 land search and rescues, which includes searching for missing and over due persons, rescuing injured individuals in the backcountry, and more.

Member and Public Relations Coordinator, Debra Bortolussi says the increase is already making its way into the fall.

“I would say that our call volume has been up since last summer, not significantly though, but enough.” says Bortolussi.

- Advertisement -

“As well as for September our land search and rescue team has already been tasked out five times, which is significantly more than last year.”

Bortolussi added that preparation for the fall season is important, and people should follow the three T’s, trip plan, train, and take the essentials.

She says those three steps will help people avoid having to see them this season.

Quesnel Search and Rescue also provided their stats so far this year (as of September 16th), where they had a total of 13 callouts.

The largest number being seven swiftwater callouts, and lowest being one BCEHA assist and one Coroner assist.