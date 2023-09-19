It’s going to be a cool day in the Cariboo with highs that are approaching low maximum records.

Ken Dosanjh, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says it’s only expected to hit 10 degrees today.(Tuesday)

“The normal for this period for Quesnel is a 17 degree high, and seeing temperatures kind of hovering in the low double-digits is I would say an anomaly, but it’s not a record. For Quesnel, the record for the lowest maximum temperature was set back in 2010 for September 19th, and it got up to 8.6 degrees.”

Dosanjh says it will be a similar situation in Williams Lake.

“Back in 1968 the lowest maximum temperature on September 19th was 7.2 degrees and with a forecast of around 10 degrees, Williams Lake will get pretty close to the low maximum temperature by a few degrees, but I don’t imagine we’ll be breaking that for today.”

Dosanjh says today will definitely be the coolest day of the week.

“We are going to expect a gradual warmup with tomorrow (Wednesday) looking to the mid double digits, around 15 degrees, and then as we progress later into the work week we are anticipating a ridge of high pressure to build over the Central Interior. That will begin to scour out any cloud cover, bring in more sunny skies, and that will definitely raise the temperatures.”

Dosanjh says we will eclipse the 20 degree range by the end of the work week.