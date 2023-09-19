The First Annual Every Child Matters hockey game will be played this Thursday night (September 21) in Williams Lake.

The Chilcotin Grizzlies will face off against the Orange Jersey Project and the teams will be coached by former Vancouver Canuck’s Darcy Rota and Kirk McLean.

Game Organizer and Program Manager, Jeremy Boston, has a very special tie to this event.

“It was ten years ago that my mother, Phyllis Webstad, mentioned her story for the first time and it’s kind of a kick off to our tenth year celebration.”

Boston noted the event starts at 6 with a public skate, raffle and an autograph booth featuring the evening’s special guests

“Brigette Lacquette, she is a former Olympian Team Canada medalist, Kirk Mclean, Darcy Rota, and we’ll also have Canadian Actor Simon Baker and Carmen Moore.”

Opening Ceremony for the Every Child Matters Hockey game is Thursday night at 7:30 with the puck drop at 7:40 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Admission is by donation.