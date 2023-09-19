On Monday (September 18) afternoon at 2:22 Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of one person, with an edged weapon, attacking someone in the downtown area.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said in a release the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle before police arrived however the victim was able to identify the suspect.

“The suspect, an adult man, was located and arrested without incident.” Saunderson said, “The victim was immediately taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is believed that the people involved are known to each other.

The suspect remains in police custody and could face charges including aggravated assault.

Anyone with any information on this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.