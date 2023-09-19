After 8 years of being the Chief of 100 Mile Fire Rescue, Roger Hollander will be moving on.

“Starting the first of November I will be starting with the Cariboo Regional District as the Regional Fire Chief. I can’t wait to start to be able to be working with those folks and the 14 departments that the CRD is in charge of,” Hollander said.

Effective immediately, Hollander noted that Career Deputy Chief Dave Bissat will take over his position.

“We are very excited to welcome him aboard. He was the Career Fire Deputy Chief with me in 100 Mile House. We are very excited for him and the Department is left in very capable hands and the community is in good position with Dave. We’re really looking forward to him being at the helm in the District of 100 Mile House.”

- Advertisement -

Bissat has over 10 years experience as a paid on call member holding the ranks of firefighter, Lieutenant, and Captain.

Hollander began his fire fighting career in 2006 spending 9 years with the Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department where he also worked full time in the CRD in another position.

In 2015 Hollander was a paid on call fire fighter with 100 Mile Fire Rescue until the opportunity came up to move into the Career Fire Chief position which he’s held the last 8 years.

He thanked the community for supporting him as the Fire Chief and appreciates the hard work and dedication of the men and women within 100 Mile Fire Rescue who made his job so much easier.

“Over 500 calls a year they’re responding to at all hours of the day and night, some while people are sleeping in the wee hours of the morning these men and women are helping the community in an emergency, I couldn’t do my job without those folks in my organization. The community of 100 Mile House is the best place to live and work and I intend to reside here for some time. I really enjoy the area and the people,” Hollander noted.