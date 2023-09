The Ryder Cup golf tournament in Quesnel couldn’t have been any closer, but in the end the host team came up a little short this year.

Prince George avenged a loss at Aspen Grove last year by beating Quesnel 65 to 64 over the two days.

Williams Lake was third with 54 1/2 points followed by the 108 at 32 1/2.

Quesnel won in both 2022 and 2019.

The event was cancelled due to COVID in both 2020 and 2021.