There was a house fire in the Quesnel area over the weekend.

Quesnel Fire Chief Ron Richert says they were called to a residential fire in the Felsbar Road area just south of town.

“Quesnel Fire Department responded to a structure at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. Upon arrival crews had a fully developed structure fire. Crews were able to knock it down quickly but it did suffer significant damage.”

Richert says the damage was to the interior walls and roof area, but no one was hurt.

- Advertisement -

He says they were on scene for about three hours.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Richert says they were also called to fire on Gabriel Road in Yendres subdivision on Sunday morning at around 5 o’clock.

“It was also south of town, it actually turned out to be a chimney fire instead of a structure fire. The homeowner was able to extinguish most of it by himself. Our crews went in and just did a bit of a mop up to make sure that the fire didn’t extend into the attic area.’

Richert says there was just minor damage from that fire, and no one was hurt.