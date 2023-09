The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order in the Horn Lake area.

The order covers 6,368 hectares and 28 parcels south of Tatla Lake.

The order replaces the evacuation alert issued yesterday.

Those evacuating are asked to travel North on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20, and drive to Williams Lake.

As of 11:23 this morning, the BC Wildfire Service is reporting the Hell Raving Creek Wildfire is estimated 11,429.9 hectares in size.