Williams Lake residents were invited out to celebrate the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society held 100th anniversary at City Hall.

The society has been fundraising to help patients feel comfortable when staying at the hospital, which includes those staying long term.

President, Judy Newbery says one of the reasons they’ve had the ability to stay for so long is because of the community.

“People who are passionate about their community, people who are wanting to help the hospital.”

“We all know that there’s budgets and not everything can be covered, so we have ourselves, the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation also raises money for the hospital. So I think it’s just the caring, giving spirit of people who live in this community.”

The open house showcased different pieces of the society’s history, including articles, pictures, and documents dating back to the early 1920’s.

Newbery credits that to the previous women who volunteered that had the foresight to keep information in a scrapbook.

Anyone looking to support the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society can do so by making a donation at the gift shop in the hospital.