The Hell Raving Creek and Twist Creek wildfires, southwest of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin, have combined into a single wildfire.

The wildfire now totals into an 11,429.9 hectare fire, and prompted an evacuation order for the Hell Raving Creek Area, for 28 parcels, covering 4,780 hectares.

Fire Information Officer, Talia McKay says that due to conditions and terrain, the fire isn’t being directly actioned, but work is still being done.

“Aerial support has been providing suppression efforts as conditions and visibility has allowed.” says McKay

- Advertisement -

“Crews and Structure Protection Specialists are continuing to establish and implement structure protection in the area of the fire, and heavy equipment has opened old logging routes to create access and establish a guard.”

McKay added that fire activity did increase yesterday due to high winds, making crews unable to provide suppression efforts.

Increased winds are expected to continue through the weekend in the southern and western parts of the Cariboo Fire Centre region.

More information on the current fires across the province can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website here.