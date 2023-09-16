For the first time since pre COVID, the South Cariboo will have a Terry Fox Run/Walk to participate in this Sunday.

Barry Dennison is the Chair Person of the Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society who will be putting on this fundraising event.

“It was suggested a year ago from one of our members that this would be a great community thing to do. So our Directors got together and put it into the works. This is our first time and we are certainly honoured to be a part of a great Canadian event.”

The Terry Fox Run/Walk will take place at Mountain Spruce Community Park on Mahood Lake Road near the intersection with Burgess Road and the turnoff to Deka Lake.

“We have a nice little trail in there that we can do a walk or a run if people are so inclined,” Dennison said, “it’s a pathway and the main loop is only six hundred metres around with another trail that goes through so if you did it like a figure eight you would do a kilometre.”

Dennison added that it’s a gentle gravel pathway that makes it fairly easy for those that may have some difficulties walking or running.

Registration is Sunday morning at 10 with the Run/Walk starting at 11.

Also on Sunday in Quesnel there will be a Terry Fox run at Lebourdais Park at the Friendship Stage.

Registration is at 9 with the event to start at 10.