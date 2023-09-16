Listen Live

Anahim Lake RCMP seeking help in finding wanted man

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - RCMP

Anahim Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35 year old Bryan Everett O’Reilly.

In a release, police say that O’Reilly is wanted for being unlawfully at large and for breach of conditions.

He is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 6 foot
  • 180 lbs
  • Brown Hair
  • Blue Eyes
  • Fair Complexion

If found, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, or any RCMP detachment or the police in your jurisdiction.

RCMP say that under no circumstance should you confront, or try and apprehend O’Reilly.

Anyone with information about O’Reilly, or where he may be, is asked to contact Anahim Lake RCMP at 250-742-3211.

