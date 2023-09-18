Quesnel area residents will find a paper bag on their doorstep this week for the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Russell Higdon, the Chair of the Committee for the Quesnel Food Drive, says they have about 40 food drive routes in total.

“So we’ve got at least 40 volunteers or families that volunteer to deliver bags to all of the houses on our routes. So we deliver the bags usually Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, leading up to the 23rd which the bags will be collected Saturday morning starting at about 9-30 am.”

Higdon says they are looking for non-perishable food items.

“We appreciate anything non-perishable that preferably is not expired. Can goods are always great, any packaged goods, noodles, cereals, pretty much anything you can find in your pantry we’re happy to receive.”

Higdon says the goal is always that they exceed the previous year.

“Last year we raised about 37-hundred kilograms of food and we beat the previous year by about 5 percent, so we hope to beat that number this year but we’re just grateful that the community is willing to participate and we thank all of our residents that contribute to this important event.”

He says it means a lot to the food bank.

“The amount of food that we raise really helps carry them right through the hoiday season, so it’s an important event for Quesnel and for those families that rely on this type of service.”

Higdon says hampers are also set up at the grocery stores in town.