The Quesnel & District Community Arts Council is once again gauging public support for a performing arts centre.

Council member Colleen Brines says it’s the first step in building a business plan for such a facility.

“Basically what we’re doing right now is just finding out from the community do you support arts and culture in Quesnel ? What does the community think ? Is it important ? Is it a value to the community ? And that’s what we’re looking for right now.”

Brines says it is an online survey. https://ca1se.voxco.com/S2/114/NCArtsImpact/

“It’s only open until the 22nd because we really want to get the information back to see how we go about promoting it.”