A celebration to close the Tsilhqot’in Rustic Group Lodging site for the season was held earlier today (September 15)).

It opened in mid-August to host Tsilhqot’in members and other first Nations displaced due to evacuation orders and alerts in a culturally safe environment.

“Providing space for their own members and Indigenous Peoples across the province underscores their commitment to keep people safe.” Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness stated, “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Tsilhqot’in National Government leadership for their role in protecting people in our province.”

The flexibility of the site provided the opportunity to host BC Wildfire Service crews who continued to fight fires in the Tsilhqot’in territory.

“This wildfire season there was a need for shelter for the fire fighter crews who have been bravely fighting fires in our territory and across our province. In 2017 our Nation experienced wildfires in our communities and so we understand the impact these disasters have and this has been our opportunity to give back,” Chief Otis Guichon, Vice-Chair, Tsilhqot’in National Government said in a release.

“Meals and accommodations are often difficult to come by in this area, especially during busy fire seasons,” BC Wildfire Service Deputy Fire Centre Manager Brian Clark said, “but the Rustic Group Lodging site allowed crews to be well looked after as they worked long hours on the fire line.”

Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and BC Wildfire Service joined in the celebration with the Tsilhqot’in Nation.