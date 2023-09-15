Myeloma Canada will be having their second annual Quesnel Multiple Myeloma March tomorrow (September 16th).

The March is to raise awareness and funds for the second most common form of blood cancer, that is also incurable.

March Coordinator, Cyndi Logan says the money raised helps get drugs from trial to patients.

“Last year we raised, across Canada, over $700,000, and the money goes directly into research.” says Logan

“This is an incurable cancer so it’s funding research to give us new treatments, patients are living longer lives with their quality, because of this myeloma march and the fundraising we’ve been doing.”

Logan added that last year, Quesnel raised $11,000, and this year they look to raise at least $10,000, but hopes to exceed last year.

She says new drugs are going into trial, but says it often takes a couple years before they can get to patients.

Bringing awareness and creating an advocacy can help these things through that red tape quicker.

Anyone can participate in the Quesnel Multiple Myeloma March, and it will be taking place at Quesnel-Hixon Road starting at 10:00am.

More information about Multiple Myeloma can be found on Myeloma Canada’s website here.