The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued an Evacuation Order in the Hell Raving Creek Area southwest of the community of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin.

This order is for 28 parcels covering 4,780 hectares, replacing the evacuation alert that was issued on September 11th.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is: Travel NORTH on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20; and Follow Highway 20 EAST to Williams Lake.

- Advertisement -

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool. Evacuees can also call 250-267-4861 to register.

Also this afternoon the Emergency Operations Centre issued an Evacuation Alert for 28 parcels in the Horn Lake Area south of the community of Tatla Lake covering 5,228 hectares.