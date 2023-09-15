The Cariboo Fire Centre is forecast to see high winds for the western and southern ends of the region.

Winds gusts are expected to reach as high as 60 kilometres per hour today (September 15th) and overnight, with the weekend gusting as high as 50 kilometres.

Fire Information Officer, Adam Nicholas says the increased winds could also bring in more smoke from fires.

“With the increased winds, residents can expect to see increased smoke and activity coming from existing fires.” says Nicholas.

- Advertisement -

“Personnel and other resources remain on-site on wildfires throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre and additional resources are available on stand-by should they be required.”

Nicholas added that the fire centre wants to remind the public to consider wind and weather conditions when recreating and having campfires in permissible areas.

Campfires are still prohibited west of the Fraser River and the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District, but has been lifted in the Quesnel and 100 Mile Forest Districts.

Nicholas says that human caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from fires caused naturally.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or burning violation, you’re asked to call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

More information can be found on the BC Wildfire website here.