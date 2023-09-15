A woman, charged in connection with a large meth seizure in Quesnel, has been ordered to stand trial.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry for 56-year old Helen Mercieca this week.

Mercieca is charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Her trial date has not yet been set.

The Quesnel RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, along with general members, conducted a traffic stop back in February of last year.

Police say a man and a woman were in possession of one kilogram of methamphetamine that was coming up from the Lower Mainland.