A Cariboo Regional District Director has been recognized for 30 consecutive years of service.

Board Chair Margo Wagner said Al Richmond was shown the CRD’s appreciation for his 3 decades of work to both his electoral area and the entire Regional District.

“He’s served in all different capacities. He’s been Chair of the Regional District, he’s been Vice Chair and Chair of the Hospital District, he’s still on the Municipal Finance Authority Board, he’s been on the Municipal Pension Plan Board. He is phenomenal for his service to the CRD.”

Wagner added that Richmond is a wealth of information at the Board table and that his constituents are really grateful for the time he has been able to represent them.

“Rick Cunningham the Bylaw Officer took aireal photos of the 108 Heritage Site from the edge of the Highway overlooking the barn and the church. We had it framed and put a plaque on it and thought it was an appropriate picture to present him with because the 108 Heritage Site is a very important area for Al.”

Richmond was elected Director for Area G back in 1993 representing Lac La Hache and the 108.