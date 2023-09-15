The Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre is hosting its annual Take Back The Night event tonight. (Friday)

Olivia Therrien, one of the organizers, says it will take place from 6 o’clock until around 9.

“We’re meeting at the women’s memorial monument at the end of Bowron Avenue. The event is a memorial and a march in honour of the missing and murdered women in our community, as well as a march in solidarity with our hope to end gender based violence in our community.”

Therrien says they have a few things planned.

“We’re going to have some speakers, some introductions and some short speeches and readings at the women’s memorial monument. Then we do a short march through town. There are signs, we usually have drummers, and then we meet back at the women resource centre at the end for some refreshments and drinks.”

The women’s monument has the names of some of the missing and murdered women in the North Cariboo.