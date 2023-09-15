The Province announced the prohibition of illegal drug possession within 15-metres of any play structures.

Starting Monday (September 18th), Playgrounds, skate parks, and more will be excluded from the Controlled Drugs and Substances act, which allowed adults over the age of 18 to not be subjected to criminal penalties when carrying 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs.

“I think it’s a good first step, but when you really read the release in its entirety, I can’t speak for council but I think that there needs to be a little more work.” says Williams Lake’s Chief Administrative Officer, Gary Muraca.

“I think it’ll be a tool for the RCMP to be able to use, so when people are in possession within that 15 metre space, they can now take away the drugs from the individual.”

- Advertisement -

Muraca added that the city will be looking forward to the fall, when bigger steps are expected to be taken.

He says that within the next month, staff will bring a report to council to bring forward the potential of drafting a bylaw that restricts any kind of drug use or possession in any of the City’s public parks or in Williams Lake.

While this is the first step, Muraca says it still doesn’t address the issues they see in parks and public spaces.

The release from the province stated that intoxication remains illegal in all public places.