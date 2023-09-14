This year marks the 20th anniversary of the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House.

It replaced the Stan Halcro Arena that was built by community volunteers back in 1971, where now General Manager, Josh Dickerson, spent 10 years making ice there.

“I started back in ’93 in the old arena then once the new facility was built, Canlan offered me a position here. The volunteers did an amazing job in building the Stan Halcro Arena, it had great ice, and it was lots of fun, got lots of experience working in an old building, then moving to the new building it was almost like driving a Cadillac. The first few years we had some problems pop up but nothing we couldn’t handle and it’s been a great facility to work in.”

Dickerson said he remembers how the South Cariboo Rec Centre was a-buzz when the 100 Mile House Wranglers went on a run in the 2015-16 season capturing the K-I-J-H-L Championship, the Cyclone Taylor Cup, and the Keystone Cup.

- Advertisement -

He also remembers other big events the facility was home to over the past 20 years.

“In that time a building like this gets to host a lot of different things. We had the Trappers Association AGM, the Cattlemen’s Association AGM, the NCLGA, the BC Northern Winter Games Opening Ceremonies were held here, and hockey and figure skating. We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of different events come through.”

Dickerson added that working with great volunteers and staff to put on special events over the past 2 decades makes it a lot of fun to come to work.

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary, on Saturday September 16th the South Cariboo Rec Centre will host a public skate with light show by New Age Entertainment from 11am to 12:30 pm, skating instructional by 100 Mile and District Figure Skating Club from 12:30 to 1:15 and from 1:15 until 2 Stick and Puck.

Also planned Mile High Bounce at the ball fields, equipment swap by 100 Mile House Minor Hockey and 100 Mile Figure Skating Club, and free hot dogs and popcorn to the first 200 people.

This event is sponsored by the Cariboo Regional District, District of 100 Mile House, Canlan Sports and the Wranglers.