The Cariboo Regional District will be using the remaining $1,017,500 of their Growing Communities Fund for other projects.

Previously, parts of this money was used for the South Cariboo Regional Airport project, water treatment pilot studies for several water systems, and water well replacements for Alexis Creek and Lac La Hache.

Chair, Margo Wagner says remaining funds will be used for IT upgrades ($175,000), Asset Management Software ($150,000), replacement CRD welcome sign near Hixon ($30,000), and Administrative Support ($350,000).

“We feel that we have enough money allocated to complete those projects, and so we’ll save a little bit of money that’s left, just over $300,000 for some other projects that we know are upcoming.” says Wagner.

“There was a long list of asks, some from staff, and some from the Directors.”

Wagner said that they don’t have any concrete ideas as to where the remaining money ($312,500) will go, as she says it’s not a lot of money in today’s world.

She says requests from Directors have already been made, but expects the list will grow when more Directors and staff send theirs over.

Wagner noted that the money only had to be allocated by December 31st, 2023, but not spent, which she says gives them a bit of time to decide where the remaining funds will go.