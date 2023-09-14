Two of the three suspects in an armed robbery in Quesnel have been charged.

At this point, 25-year old Jade Bennett and 25-year old Robert Hovestad are both facing several firearms offences, including possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present.

Both are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (Sept 15) for a bail hearing.

A third suspect has been released pending further investigation.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the west end of the foot bridge near North Fraser Drive early yesterday (Wednesday) morning just after 3-30 for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the victim told them that he was attacked by three men armed with guns and batons, and that they assaulted him and took his wallet and backpack.

RCMP say a suspect vehicle was located along with three people.

Police say the suspects were in possession of $6,300 in cash, 2 ounces of fentanyl, a sawed-off shotgun and a prohibited hand gun.