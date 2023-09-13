John Rustad is no longer the only MLA representing the Conservative Party in Victoria.

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman has left the B.C. United Party to join the Conservatives, the first to do so.

“I know first-hand that the Conservative Party of British Columbia is the only party that stands for what’s right in the legislature, rather than what’s politically convenient or politically correct,” Banman said in a release.

“I’m proud to join my friend John Rustad as the voice for everyday hardworking people in British Columbia’s Legislature.”

(With files by Will Peters-MyPGNow)