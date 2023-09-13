It was announced that six forestry projects in the Cariboo would be getting funding through the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC).

The $10,317,268 in funding is to help support the pulp sector, which is struggling with fibre supply due to saw mill closures over the last few years.

Executive Director, Steve Kozuki says they have to find fibre from somewhere else, one way being from waste wood.

“The funding in these projects, most of it is being used to help use that waste wood from the forest from logging operations, and getting it into the hands of people who can add value to it, and make sustainable products from pulp and green energy.” says Kozuki.

Kozuki added that waste wood is typically pilled up and burned, making this solution help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He says that in some cases, trees damaged by wildfires could even be used by the pulp, pellet, and electricity sector, however the value of them is very low, while cost are high.

That’s where FESBC steps in to help top up to help pay for truck drivers and equipment operators.

This brings benefits such as jobs, stability for communities, and less greenhouse gasses and smoke.

The six projects getting the funding include:

West Chilcotin Forest Products Ltd. Fibre Utilization 2023-25 Project: $1,354,929 in FESBC funding to transport low value logs located outside of the current economic range to the pulp mill in Quesnel, rather than being burned.

2023 Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. Fibre Utilization Project: $3,218,240 in FESBC funding to grind wood waste material in slash piles for transport to pellet and energy facilities as well as transport low-value logs located outside of the current economic range to the pulp mill in Quesnel.

Pressy Lake CP394 Rehab/Fibre Utilization Project: $2,073,000 in FESBC funding, Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation will harvest and chip low value burned stands to be shipped to Kamloops. Ground material will be used for pellets.

Williams Lake First Nation-150 Mile House Wildfire Risk Reduction Project: $494,802 in FESBC funding to thin forests in 150 Mile House that are adjacent to houses.

Nazko First Nation-Wildfire Egress Routes: $676,297 in FESBC funding to thin forests adjacent to egress routes around the Nazko community.

Cariboo Pulp & Paper-Fibre Recovery and Utilization 2023-2025 Project: $2,500,000 in FESBC funding to transport low value pulp logs to the Cariboo pulp mill rather than being burned.

Kozuki noted that some projects are a continuation, while others are one time funding.

More information regarding the funding can be found on the Forest Enhancement Society of BC’s website here.