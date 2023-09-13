Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 32 year old Steven Davis-Gosling.

In a release, police said they received a report of the missing person yesterday, September 12th.

Davis-Gosling is described as:

5 foot 10

141 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

They say he was last seen at his residence on the evening of September 11th, with family and police worried for his well-being.

If you have any information about Davis-Gosling or where he may be, you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.