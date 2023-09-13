Listen Live

Williams Lake RCMP seeking help in finding a missing person

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo (Steven Davis-Gosling) - provided by RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 32 year old Steven Davis-Gosling.

In a release, police said they received a report of the missing person yesterday, September 12th.

Davis-Gosling is described as:

  • 5 foot 10
  • 141 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

They say he was last seen at his residence on the evening of September 11th, with family and police worried for his well-being.

If you have any information about Davis-Gosling or where he may be, you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

