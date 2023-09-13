Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 32 year old Steven Davis-Gosling.
In a release, police said they received a report of the missing person yesterday, September 12th.
Davis-Gosling is described as:
- 5 foot 10
- 141 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
They say he was last seen at his residence on the evening of September 11th, with family and police worried for his well-being.
If you have any information about Davis-Gosling or where he may be, you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.