Williams Lake Council approved of the remedial action of the nine foot pit at 84 Oliver Street.

The opening was caused by a fire, which had wiped out a building back on September 20th, 2019, with damages to other buildings.

A temporary fix was put in place until a proper solution was put forward, which Chief Building Official, Reiner Nikolai says is time to move forward with.

“This property had a temporary engineered solution that involved placing fill to protect neighbouring properties and City infrastructure.” says Nikolai

“As of late August, when the City conducted an inspection, it was noted that that temporary fill had degraded to the point that it’s no longer providing support.”

That loss of support could pose a risk, as the winter months inch closer, and could bring frost to the foundation of the neighbouring properties.

Nikolai added that the property owners will have 21 days to retain an engineer to develop a design plan to successfully complete the project, then 60 days to begin the the process of filling the excavation.

During the 21 days, they’ll also have 14 days to appeal the decision made by council.

As for what the work will entail, the recommendation is to fill the nine foot pit with soils up to 2 feet below the sidewalk slab.