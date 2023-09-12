100 Mile Fire Rescue is looking for a few good men and women.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said the department is currently recruiting paid on call fire firefighters who want to make a difference in their community.

Hollander added in the past he’s had new recruits stay for a few years while others even longer.

“We have 2 or 3 members that past 25 years, we’ve had members that have been in the Fire Department for 40 years, and all of them started with, maybe I’ll just to try help the community and check out this Fire Department thing, and they started and figured that they would maybe be here a year or two and the next thing you know they’re here for 40. For some people its 40-years for others, many its 25, and we’re happy if it’s just a few years that you give.”

Hollander said 100 Mile Fire Rescue has trained recruits in the past that have gone to make fire fighting a career in Vancouver, West Vancouver and Calgary.

“The Department does train to a particular standards that is basically the minimum that’s required to be a professional firefighter. With that certificate after a couple of years of training with us you get that certificate and a lot of people will use that that to move on to career departments. We encourage that, we like that, and we’re very proud to be able to be having the people for a few years before they turn their education and training into a full time career.”

Hollander said anyone wishing a registration form can call 100 Mile Fire Rescue 250-395-2152 or stop by the hall on Horse Lake Road across from the Hospital between 8 am and 4:30 pm.