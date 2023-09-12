The Cariboo Regional District released its Accessibility Plan to address barriers in their services and operations.

In a release, they said the plan focuses on three areas including physical barriers in public facilities such as libraries, virtual barriers in the digital space to improve website navigation, and community engagement to learn more about barriers being faced.

Work will be done to remove barriers in the areas on a priority basis, which will be done over the next three years.

After the three years, a review regarding the plan will be done to measure progress, and continue to meet the objectives of the Accessible BC Act.

They said that they’re seeking feedback from community members, and anyone wishing to participate in the CRD’s accessibility committee.

More information about the accessibility plan, and where to provide feedback, can be found on the CRD’s website here.