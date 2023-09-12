Jennifer Reid, the Community Food Coordinator with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Northern BC Division, says they have registered 220 households for monthly food hampers so far.

Reid says they rely on donations, fundraising and grant funding to support the volume of food we distribute.

She says they have a couple of fundraisers underway right now.

“The first being the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. Residents will received a labelled paper bag on their doorstep the week of September 18th and the bags will be picked up the morning of Saturday, September 23rd. This is coordinated by a different group of volunteers but Nourish Food Bank will be the recipient of those donations.”

- Advertisement -

Reid says the second initiative is their 10 dollar challenge.

“We’re hoping for 250 people to commit to donating just 10 dollars a month. This offers stable funding for bulk buying opportunities and allows us the flexibility to purchase fresh food in addition to non perishable items. To join the 10 dollar challenge please visit Nourish Food Bank on Facebook, or give us a call at 250-991-0481, and tax receipts will be issued.”

The Salvation Army used to operate it downtown but a new group took over in June and moved it into the same building as Sprout Kitchen in West Quesnel.

In addition to the food bank, she says they also have their hot meal program from Tuesday to Thursday out of Gene’s Outdoor Catering, which is just two doors down from the friendship centre.