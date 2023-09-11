A referendum date has been set on loans for new fire trucks in the Miocene and Interlakes area.

Voters will be asked to cast their vote and decide how funds will be borrowed on Saturday, November 4th.

Miocene residents are being asked to vote on a proposal to borrow up to $800,00 over the next ten years to finance the replacement of a pumper truck.

If approved, residents would pay up to $22.15 per 100 thousand dollars worth of assessment more than what they currently pay.

Interlakes residents are being asked to borrow up to 1.9 million dollars through three separate loans over 10 years to purchase three new water trucks.

If approved, that would increase their taxation for fire protection by up to $54.27 per 100 thousand dollars worth of assessment.

The CRD say if the votes fail, then these project will have to be financed over five years.

The would cost residents even more, up to $29.14 per 100 thousand in Miocene and $92.71 per 100 thousand in the Interlakes area.