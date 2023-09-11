The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a reported wildland fire near the River Valley Trailhead.

Fire Chief Evan Dean said they got the call at approximately 7:30 Sunday morning (September 10) and thanks to the quick efforts of Williams Lake RCMP members who were already on site, as well as the cool temperatures, the fire was contained to approximately 500 by 300 feet.

Dean said the Department responded with 2 apparatus and 1 command vehicle and remained on site extinguishing hot spots for about 1 hour.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Dean reminds the public to use caution when in our interface areas.

Although BC Wildfire has announced a partial rescinding of the campfire ban, Dean said there are still a number of Category 1, 2, and 3 regulations in place and there is still a significant risk of rapid wildfire spread and due diligence should be taken.